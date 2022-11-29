The United Nations is concerned that the situation in Syria will escalate further in the absence of meaningful efforts to resolve the conflict, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Tuesday

"I fear a scenario where the situation escalates in part, because there are no serious efforts today to resolve the conflict politically," Pedersen told a UN Security Council meeting.