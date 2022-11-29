UrduPoint.com

UN's Special Envoy Fears Escalation In Syria Amid Lack Of Efforts To Resolve Conflict

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2022 | 09:58 PM

UN's Special Envoy Fears Escalation in Syria Amid Lack of Efforts to Resolve Conflict

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) The United Nations is concerned that the situation in Syria will escalate further in the absence of meaningful efforts to resolve the conflict, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Tuesday.

"I fear a scenario where the situation escalates in part, because there are no serious efforts today to resolve the conflict politically," Pedersen told a UN Security Council meeting.

