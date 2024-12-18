Open Menu

UN's Syria Envoy Calls For 'free And Fair Elections' After Transition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) United Nations special envoy Geir Pedersen called Wednesday for "free and fair elections" in Syria and urged humanitarian assistance to the war-torn country after Bashar al-Assad's ouster this month.

Addressing reporters in Damascus, Pedersen said "There is a lot of hope that we can now see the beginning of a new Syria", which he expressed hope would also include a "political solution" in the Kurdish-held northeast.

The UN envoy called for "a new Syria that, in line with Security Council Resolution 2254, will adopt a new constitution... and that we will have free and fair elections when that time comes, after a transitional period."

Resolution 2254, adopted in 2015 at the height of the civil war, set out a roadmap for a political settlement in Syria.

