UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) The world needs an international body to observe the quickly evolving AI sector, associated risks and attempts by national governments to regulate the technology, the UN Secretary-General's Envoy on Technology Amandeep Singh Gill told Sputnik.

The UN Security Council last week for the first time held a meeting on artificial intelligence, during which UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he is convening a multi-stakeholder AI advisory body that will report back on options for global governance of the technology.

"We need an international capacity that can look at these risks on a regular basis... We need to look at the emerging landscape of AI governance around the world," Gill said. "There are different initiatives."

He listed relevant initiatives in G7 and EU member countries. Brazil is working on an AI bill, while China is coming up with a detailed guidance on generative AI, Gill noted.

China has become one of the world's first countries to regulate generative AI with a new guideline that will come into force on August 15.

Western countries will have to comply with the new rules if they want to do business in China. The regulations will be enforced by the Cyberspace Administration of China.

Entrepreneur Elon Musk, who has recently traveled to China, said he believes that the country is "on Team Humanity" and would be willing to cooperate on common guidelines for AI.

Earlier in July, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that he would like to hold an online summit of G7 leaders this fall to discuss, among other things, AI-related issues. At a two-day meeting in Japan in April, G7 digital and technology ministers stressed the importance of international dialogue on AI governance and interoperability between AI regulation frameworks of different countries.

In June, the United Kingdom also announced its plans to host the first-ever global summit on AI this fall to address associated risks and ways to mitigate them.