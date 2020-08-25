UrduPoint.com
UN's WHO Declares Africa Free Of Polio

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 11:39 PM

The UN's World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa was now free of poliovirus, a landmark in a decades-long campaign to eradicate the notorious disease around the world

Lagos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :The UN's World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa was now free of poliovirus, a landmark in a decades-long campaign to eradicate the notorious disease around the world.

"Today is a historic day for Africa," said Professor Rose Gana Fomban Leke, whose commission certified that no cases had occurred on the continent for the past four years, the threshold for eradication in the wild.

Poliovirus now joins smallpox in the list of viruses that have been wiped out in Africa, the WHO said.

More Stories From World

