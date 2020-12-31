(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) The United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP) praised on Thursday Russia's $20 million donation to provide food assistance for up to 2.3 million Syrians, including mothers and children.

With this contribution, Russia is now one of WFP's top five donors to its operation in Syria in 2020, according to the press release.

"The WFP in Syria welcomes a generous donation of US$20 million from the Russian Federation to provide food assistance for up to 2.3 million Syrians - including nutritional support for mothers and children ... This donation will ensure that highly vulnerable families can access a lifesaving food basket each month, pregnant and nursing mothers and children can eat nutritious diets and students can eat a healthy meal at school," the WFP said in a press release.

Amid the surging food prices, with the cost of staple foods being 247 percent higher than a year ago, "an increasing number of Syrian household's report that adults are regularly eating less so they can feed their children," the agency continued.

"WFP is grateful for the Russian Federations' support of our lifesaving work in Syria at a time when rising food prices in the country have put basic foods beyond the reach of many," WFP Representative and Country Director in Syria Sean O'Brien said.