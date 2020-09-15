UrduPoint.com
UNSC Adopts Draft Resolution To Appoint Libya Special Envoy 'Without Delay'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 11:46 PM

UNSC Adopts Draft Resolution to Appoint Libya Special Envoy 'Without Delay'

The members of the UN Security Council on Tuesday adopted a resolution requesting to urgently appoint a new Special Envoy for Libya and establish a coordinator who would be supervising the UN Support Mission's in Libya (UNSMIL) day-to-day activities

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) The members of the UN Security Council on Tuesday adopted a resolution requesting to urgently appoint a new Special Envoy for Libya and establish a coordinator who would be supervising the UN Support Mission's in Libya (UNSMIL) day-to-day activities.

According to the voting result, the resolution received 13 votes in favor and two abstentions from China and Russia.

The resolution, sponsored by the United Kingdom, "decides that UNSMIL should be led by a Special Envoy of the Secretary-General who should exercise overall leadership of UNSMIL.

.. an UNSMIL Coordinator shall be in charge of UNSMIL's day-to-day operations and management and requests that the Secretary-General appoint his Special Envoy without delay."

The resolution also extends the mandate of the UNSMIL until September 15, 2021.

Former UN Special Envoy for Libya and head of UNSMIL Ghassan Salame resigned in March, citing health reasons for his decision. Following his resignation, US diplomat Stephanie Williams was appointed in July to serve as an Acting Libya Special Envoy.

