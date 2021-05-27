UNSC Adopts Joint Statement Calling for Immediate Release of Mali Officials - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The UN Security Council issued a joint statement called for the immediate and unconditional release of Mali's president, prime minister and defense minister detained by military officers earlier this week, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.

"No one at the UN Security Council broke the silence procedure, and the statement was adopted," the source said on Wednesday.

The UN Security Council, in the statement which was put under the silence procedure until 5:00 p.m. EDT, "called for the safe, immediate and unconditional release of all the officials detained and urged the Defence and Security forces elements to return to their barracks without delay."

The council members also called for the immediate resumption to the civilian-led transition in Mali, leading to the election and constitutional order within the 18-month timeline.