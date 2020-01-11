UrduPoint.com
UNSC Adopts Resolution Allowing Cross-Border Aid Deliveries To Syria

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) The members of the UN Security Council were able to agree on the reauthorization of cross-border humanitarian aid deliveries mechanism into Syria before its expiration.

The Security Council voted in favor of a resolution on Friday that allows cross border deliveries to be conducted via Turkey, preserving two checkpoints and excluding the Al-Yarubiyah border crossing with Iraq and the Al-Ramtha crossing with Jordan, until July 10, 2020.

