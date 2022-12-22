UrduPoint.com

UNSC Adopts Resolution Calling For Release Of Myanmar's San Suu Kyi, Former President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2022

UNSC Adopts Resolution Calling for Release of Myanmar's San Suu Kyi, Former President

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) The UN Security Council adopted on Wednesday a resolution on Myanmar calling for the release of former State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, ex-President Win Myint and all arbitrarily detained prisoners.

The resolution was adopted in a 12-0 vote, with Russia, China and India abstaining.

The document "urges the Myanmar military to immediately release all arbitrarily detained prisoners, including President Win Myint and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi."

In February 2021, the military seized power in Myanmar using a constitutional mechanism for transferring powers in an emergency situation. The military's actions spurred major civil unrest.

Nobel Peace prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi and then-President Win Myint were put under house arrest. San Suu Kyi, 77, has since been sentenced to over 20 years in prison.

