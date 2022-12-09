UrduPoint.com

UNSC Adopts Resolution Excepting Humanitarian Aid From Application Of Asset Freezes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2022

The UN Security Council (UNSC) on Friday adopted a resolution that allows the provision of humanitarian aid as not being in violation of asset freezes imposed on certain countries by the UNSC or its Sanction Committees.

"The provision, processing or payment of funds, other financial assets, or economic resources, or the provision of goods and services necessary to ensure the timely delivery of humanitarian assistance or to support other activities that support basic human needs ... are permitted and are not a violation of the asset freezes imposed by the Council or its Sanctions Committees," the resolution said.

The resolution also establishes that the UN Security Council has to consider the humanitarian impact on people in determining whether to establish a sanctions regime.

Sources at the United Nations told Sputnik that the negotiations on the resolution were "complicated" given that the UN Security Council members have diverging opinions on the issue of sanctions.

The resolution was tabled by the United States and Ireland and the first draft was circulated on November 2, after which several rounds of talks among the member states were held and China and Russia opposed imposing unilateral sanctions in most cases. Nevertheless, the member states were able to address their differences and ultimately reached a consensus on the final text of the resolution.

