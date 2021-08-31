UrduPoint.com

UNSC Adopts Resolution On 'Safe' Departure From Afghanistan - President

Faizan Hashmi 8 seconds ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 12:40 AM

UNSC Adopts Resolution On 'Safe' Departure from Afghanistan - President

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) The UN Security Council adopted a resolution that expects the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) to allow Afghans and foreigners safely leave the country, with the abstentions from two permanent members - China and Russia - the council's president, Indian Foreign Secretary, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, said on Monday.

"The result of the voting is as follows: 13 votes in favor, zero votes against, two abstentions. The draft resolution has been adopted," Vardhan said.

The resolution, drafted by France, the United Kingdom and the United States, calls on the Taliban to deliver on their commitments that Afghans will be able to travel and may leave Afghanistan anytime they want, including through the Kabul airport, with no one preventing them from traveling.

