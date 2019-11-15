UrduPoint.com
UNSC Adopts Resolution Renewing Partial Lifting Of Somalia Sanctions For 1 Year

Fri 15th November 2019 | 10:08 PM

The UN Security Council (UNSC) on Friday adopted a resolution - drafted by the United Kingdom - that renews the partial lifting of the arms embargo imposed on Somalia's security forces for another year

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) The UN Security Council (UNSC) on Friday adopted a resolution - drafted by the United Kingdom - that renews the partial lifting of the arms embargo imposed on Somalia's security forces for another year.

"Until 15 November 2020, the arms embargo on Somalia shall not apply to deliveries of weapons and military equipment or the provision of technical advice, financial and other assistance, and training related to military activities, intended solely for the development of the Somali National Security Forces or Somalia security sector institutions," the text of the resolution said.

The resolution stipulates the arms embargo should not apply to the delivery of military weapons, technical advice and training to the UN Assistance Mission in Somalia, the African Union Mission in Somalia and the European Union Training Mission.

The resolution notes that the delivery of heavy weapons to Somali security forces requires advance approval by the UN Security Council Somalia Sanctions Committee, and the delivery of lighter weapons requires prior notification to the Committee.

The draft also reaffirms its decision regarding the ban on the export and import of Somali charcoal aiming to disrupt the trade and the trafficking of charcoal and other goods that may finance terrorism in Somalia.

In January 1992, the UN Security Council introduced an arms embargo on Somalia after the outbreak of the ongoing civil war in the country.

Somalia is overrun by a multitude of armed groups, most notably the terrorist organization Al-Shabab, which has said it is an affiliate of al-Qaeda (banned in Russia).

