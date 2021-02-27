UrduPoint.com
UNSC Adopts Resolution Urging Ceasefire Amid COVID-19 Vaccination - Russian Mission To UN

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 12:50 AM

UNSC Adopts Resolution Urging Ceasefire Amid COVID-19 Vaccination - Russian Mission to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) The Russian Permanent Mission to the United Nations said the Security Council unanimously adopted on Friday a resolution calling for a ceasefire in conflict areas to provide safe distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

"The Russian delegation welcomes the unity of the UN Security Council in the face of the global challenge associated with COVID-19," the mission said in a statement. "the adoption of a resolution on the important topic of vaccination of population in situations of armed conflict sends a significant message to the entire international community."

The document, submitted by the United Kingdom, urges that all sides in armed conflicts worldwide immediately commit to a safe, durable and sustainable humanitarian pause to facilitate the delivery and distribution of COVID-19 vaccine.

It also urges warring parties to provide humanitarian and medical workers full access to enable vaccination.

The Russian mission welcomed the fact that, while calling for a general ceasefire, the resolution did not apply the call for pause to military operations against terrorist groups, designated by the UN Security Council.

The resolution also reiterated the call made previously by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for an immediate ceasefire amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The text, backed by more than 100 UN member states, will help provide vaccinations to some 160 million people residing in areas with ongoing armed conflict.

