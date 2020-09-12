UrduPoint.com
UNSC Agrees To Name Special Envoy For Libya, UNSMIL Coordinator - Draft Resolution

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 04:00 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) The new UN Security Council draft resolution says its members agree on the need to name without delay a Special Envoy for Libya and establish a coordinator who will be in charge of the UN Support Mission in Libya's (UNSMIL) regular operations, according to the text of document seen by Sputnik.

"The UN Security Council decides that UNSMIL should be led by a Special Envoy of the Secretary-General who should exercise overall leadership of UNSMIL with a particular focus on good offices and mediation with Libyan and international actors to end the conflict and that, under the authority of the Special Envoy, an UNSMIL coordinator shall be in charge of UNSMIL's day-to-day operations and management and requests that the Secretary-General appoint his Special Envoy without delay," the resolution said on Friday.

Former UN Special Envoy for Libya and head of UNSMIL Ghassan Salame resigned in March citing health reasons for his decision. Following his resignation, US diplomat Stephanie Williams was appointed in July to serve as an Acting Libya Special Envoy.

The UN Security Council will vote on the draft resolution on Monday before the expiration of the UNSMIL's mandate on September 15. The resolution will renew the mission's mandate for another year.

The resolution also asks UN chief Antonio Guterres to assess steps needed to reach a lasting ceasefire in Libya and provide recommendations for improving the efficiency of UNSMIL and the effectiveness of ceasefire monitoring.

