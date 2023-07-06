UNSC Allows Kiev to Participate in Meeting on JCPOA, Russia and China Objected

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) The UN Security Council on Thursday allowed Ukraine to participate in its meeting on the Iran nuclear deal at the initiative of the United Kingdom, which holds the council's presidency for the month of July, with Russia and China voting against.

On Thursday, UNSC members discussed the implementation of the Resolution 2231 on the Iran nuclear issue. The West has repeatedly accused Russia of using hundreds of Iranian UAVs in Ukraine in alleged violation of Resolution 2231.

Russia spoke against Ukraine joining the meeting since the latter is not a party to the 2015 Iran nuclear accord, and asked to put the issue to a vote.

The council approved Ukraine's participation in a 12-2 vote, with Mozambique abstaining.

"We regret that we are all at the will of the British presidency today and are bearing witness to the collapse of the established format for the discussion of the JCPOA (at the) Security Council. The consequences of this have yet to be processed but it is already clear that they will be far reaching," Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia told the Security Council meeting.

Iran has previously dismissed the West's accusations as baseless, noting that the arms embargo under Resolution 2231 expired on October 18, 2020.