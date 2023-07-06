Open Menu

UNSC Allows Kiev To Participate In Meeting On JCPOA, Russia And China Objected

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 06, 2023 | 10:03 PM

UNSC Allows Kiev to Participate in Meeting on JCPOA, Russia and China Objected

The UN Security Council on Thursday allowed Ukraine to participate in its meeting on the Iran nuclear deal at the initiative of the United Kingdom, which holds the council's presidency for the month of July, with Russia and China voting against

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) The UN Security Council on Thursday allowed Ukraine to participate in its meeting on the Iran nuclear deal at the initiative of the United Kingdom, which holds the council's presidency for the month of July, with Russia and China voting against.

On Thursday, UNSC members discussed the implementation of the Resolution 2231 on the Iran nuclear issue. The West has repeatedly accused Russia of using hundreds of Iranian UAVs in Ukraine in alleged violation of Resolution 2231.

Russia spoke against Ukraine joining the meeting since the latter is not a party to the 2015 Iran nuclear accord, and asked to put the issue to a vote.

The council approved Ukraine's participation in a 12-2 vote, with Mozambique abstaining.

"We regret that we are all at the will of the British presidency today and are bearing witness to the collapse of the established format for the discussion of the JCPOA (at the) Security Council. The consequences of this have yet to be processed but it is already clear that they will be far reaching," Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia told the Security Council meeting.

Iran has previously dismissed the West's accusations as baseless, noting that the arms embargo under Resolution 2231 expired on October 18, 2020.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Ukraine Iran Russia China Vote Nuclear United Kingdom Mozambique July October 2015 2020 All

Recent Stories

OPEC's Share in Global Oil Market to Grow to Over ..

OPEC's Share in Global Oil Market to Grow to Over 40% by 2040-2050 - Secretary G ..

20 minutes ago
 Delegation of UCP students visits PSCA

Delegation of UCP students visits PSCA

20 minutes ago
 DC orders crackdown against overcharging

DC orders crackdown against overcharging

23 minutes ago
 Interim bails of Qureshi, Asad Umar extended till ..

Interim bails of Qureshi, Asad Umar extended till July 13

23 minutes ago
 Pajagi Road Shelter Home continues hosting people

Pajagi Road Shelter Home continues hosting people

23 minutes ago
 Dera police arrested 7 drug peddlers

Dera police arrested 7 drug peddlers

23 minutes ago
Automated online system being launched for approva ..

Automated online system being launched for approval of social security grants: S ..

23 minutes ago
 Khawar endeavors to make Bank of AJK as leading fi ..

Khawar endeavors to make Bank of AJK as leading financial institution of country ..

33 minutes ago
 Ahmad Jawad felicitates Zaka Ashraf on assuming ch ..

Ahmad Jawad felicitates Zaka Ashraf on assuming charge as PCB MC Chairman

33 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi conde ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi condemns suicide blast in Miranshah ..

30 minutes ago
 APPC Karachi Bureau bids farewell to outgoing Dire ..

APPC Karachi Bureau bids farewell to outgoing Director Pervaiz Aslam

19 minutes ago
 Court discharges 34 accused from terrorism cases

Court discharges 34 accused from terrorism cases

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World