UNSC Approves Renewing Afghanistan Sanctions, Monitoring Team Mandate For 1 Year

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 02:50 AM

UNSC Approves Renewing Afghanistan Sanctions, Monitoring Team Mandate for 1 Year

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) The UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution that renews a set of sanctions imposed on Afghanistan and extends the mandate of the team responsible for sanctions monitoring for another year.

The text of the draft resolution reaffirms the sanctions outlined in the initial Resolution 2255 and stipulates that "the 1988 Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team (Monitoring Team) shall continue to support the [Sanctions] Committee for a period of twelve months from the date of expiration of the current mandate in December 2019.

"

According to Resolution 2255, enacted by the UN Security Council in 2015, all member states should freeze financial assets, impose a travel ban and an arms embargo on individuals, groups and entities associated with the Taliban movement.

The Taliban has waged war against the Afghan government, challenging the stability and security in the region. Terrorist groups, such as the Islamic State and al-Qaeda (both outlawed in Russia), have also spread across Afghanistan in recent years.

