UNSC Big 5 Summit May Take Place At UNGA Session In September - Russian Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 10:16 PM

UNSC Big 5 Summit May Take Place at UNGA Session in September - Russian Foreign Ministry

The summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council may be held at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly in New York in September, but it has not been agreed yet, Pyotr Ilyichev, head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of International Organizations, said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) The summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council may be held at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly in New York in September, but it has not been agreed yet, Pyotr Ilyichev, head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of International Organizations, said Tuesday.

"The French have confirmed, the Chinese have confirmed, and we are now waiting for a response from the Americans and the British. So far, no options are in view, the only occasion that comes to mind is the [UNGA] anniversary session in September in New York, as all the leaders will be there," the Russian diplomat told reporters.

Speaking at the Fifth World Holocaust Forum in late January, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that the leaders of the UN Security Council permanent member states China, France, Russia, the UK and the US should hold a summit to discussed pressing issues of the global agenda.

He added that it would be especially important to hold such a meeting in 2020, the year which marks the 75th anniversary of the United Nations.

