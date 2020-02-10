UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNSC Big 5 Summit Should Be Held Separately From UNGA High-Level Week - Nebenzia

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 04:28 PM

UNSC Big 5 Summit Should Be Held Separately From UNGA High-Level Week - Nebenzia

The meeting of the leaders of the UN Security Council's five permanent member states should take place separately from the 75th session of the General Assembly's high-level week because of the workload of the session, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia has said in an interview with Sputnik

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) The meeting of the leaders of the UN Security Council's five permanent member states should take place separately from the 75th session of the General Assembly's high-level week because of the workload of the session, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Everything is possible. I do not rule out anything, but the format of the high-level week at the UN is so dense that it may be worthwhile to separate these two events," Nebenzia said, when asked whether such a meeting could be held on the margins of the high-level week.

Nebenzia pointed to the fact that the purpose of the Big Five summit would be to address challenges in the world politics and propose solutions, crafted by the countries that have a special responsibility for maintaining international peace and security.

The diplomat added that Moscow had already received positive reactions regarding the convening of the meeting from China and France, and currently awaited a response from the United States and the United Kingdom.

Speaking at the Fifth World Holocaust Forum in late January, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that the leaders of the UN Security Council permanent member states � China, France, Russia, the UK and the US � gather for a summit. He added that it would be especially important to hold such a meeting in 2020, the year which marks the 75th anniversary of the UN formation.

The 75th session of the UN General Assembly will start on September 15. The high-level week will begin on September 22.

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations Moscow Russia China France Vladimir Putin United Kingdom United States January May September 2020 From

Recent Stories

Proper economic diplomacy needed to gain economic ..

14 minutes ago

Mubadala’s world-leading pathologists, clinical ..

16 minutes ago

PM appreciates Turkish support on Occupied Kashmir

16 minutes ago

Al Wasl Shines and du LaLiga HPC Top Dubai Sports ..

19 minutes ago

SAP Supports Digital Pakistan’s Nationwide Trans ..

25 minutes ago

Rights Group Urges Malian Authorities to Take Grea ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.