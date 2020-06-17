UNSC Big 5 Video Conference Not Coordinated Due to Differences on Final Document - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

The video conference of the five permanent member states of the Untied Nations Security Council has not been coordinated yet due to differences regarding the final document and the role of the World Health Organization (WHO) in the COVID-19 response, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

"Our French colleagues came up with an initiative to hold a video conference of the leaders of the UN Security Council five permanent member states quite a long time ago. The conference is aimed at elaborating a common stand of the "big five" in support of the effort against the coronavirus infection. Russia fully supports the draft final document, but differences emerged on how to formulate the stand regarding the role of the WHO. This is why the video conference has not taken place yet. I have not heard any proposal to resume this work over the past month or 1.5 months," Lavrov said at a press conference.