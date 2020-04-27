UrduPoint.com
UNSC 'Big Five' Summit To Aim At Preventing New Conflicts Between Major Powers - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 05:01 PM

The summit of the five permanent member states of the United Nations Security Council will aim at preventing new conflicts between global powers amid the coronavirus pandemic, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) The summit of the five permanent member states of the United Nations Security Council will aim at preventing new conflicts between global powers amid the coronavirus pandemic, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"Of course, the most important goal is to prevent attempts to gamble on the current situation in order to groundlessly blame anyone, which will fuel confrontation .. and increase the risk of new conflicts, this time, of major powers. One of the aims of the summit of the five permanent members of the Security Council, initiated by [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin, is exactly to prevent such a development, regardless of what it may be related to, be it the coronavirus or something else or simply a fierce competition for the title of the world 's first economy," Lavrov said in an online lecture for students of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.

He added that the UN Security Council permanent member states were still discussing the exact date of their video conference.

