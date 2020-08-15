UNSC Blocks US Resolution to Extend Arms Embargo On Iran - President

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) US-sponsored UN Security Council draft resolution aiming to indefinitely extend the arms embargo on Iran ahead of its expiration in October did not obtain the needed support to become adopted, Security Council President for the month of July Dian Triansyah Djani said.

"The result of the voting is as follows: two votes in favors, two votes against, 11 abstentions. The resolution has not been adopted having failed to obtain the required number of votes, " Djani said on Friday.