UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNSC Blocks US Resolution To Extend Arms Embargo On Iran - President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 03:50 AM

UNSC Blocks US Resolution to Extend Arms Embargo On Iran - President

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) US-sponsored UN Security Council draft resolution aiming to indefinitely extend the arms embargo on Iran ahead of its expiration in October did not obtain the needed support to become adopted, Security Council President for the month of July Dian Triansyah Djani said.

"The result of the voting is as follows: two votes in favors, two votes against, 11 abstentions. The resolution has not been adopted having failed to obtain the required number of votes, " Djani said on Friday.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Iran July October

Recent Stories

International treaties, relations rightful authori ..

3 hours ago

Hezbollah Leader Calls UAE-Israel Agreement Favor ..

3 hours ago

Macron hails &#039;courageous UAE decision on Isra ..

4 hours ago

Saudi Royal Court announces death of Prince Abdula ..

5 hours ago

Green flag unfurls at Pak missions with felicitati ..

3 hours ago

Iranian Foreign Minister Calls Israel, UAE Peace D ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.