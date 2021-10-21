UrduPoint.com

UNSC Calls For End To Violence, Illicit Use Of Minerals In Africa's Great Lakes Region

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 12:20 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) The UN Security Council in a statement on Wednesday unanimously demanded the cessation of all violence in Africa's Great Lakes region, particularly in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and called for the end of illegal exploitation and trade of the region's natural resources.

"The Security Council reiterates its deep concern regarding the humanitarian crisis in eastern DRC, exacerbated by widespread insecurity including the destabilizing activities of foreign and domestic armed groups, including a renewed surge in attacks by the Allied Democratic Forces, and demands that all armed groups cease immediately all forms of violence," the statement said. "The Security Council urges... regional organizations and the international community to coordinate their efforts to undercut the economic lifelines of armed groups that benefit from the illegal exploitation and trade in natural resources.

"

The Council in the statement also condemned in the strongest terms all armed groups that attack civilians, peacekeepers, medical and humanitarian workers and called to hold the perpetrators accountable for the human rights abuses.

The Security Council said it recognizes that insecurity in the region, resulting from illegal trade of the so-called "conflict minerals," including tin, tantalum, gold, diamonds, cobalt, coltan and charcoal, negatively impacts conflict-prevention measures in the Great Lakes region.

It further encouraged UN agencies in close cooperation with the regional and sub- regional organizations to transform the entire natural resource extraction from illegal exploitation into a legal positive harnessing of the region's natural resources to support conflict prevention, conflict resolution, peacebuilding and post-conflict reconstruction.

