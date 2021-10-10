UrduPoint.com

UNSC Calls For Justice Following Terrorist Attack On Mosque In Afghanistan's Kunduz

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2021) The UN Security Council (UNSC) has condemned this week's deadly attack on a Shia mosque in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province that took the lives of dozens of people.

"The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security," the UNSC said on Saturday, adding that its members "underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice."

Earlier on Saturday, the European Union External Action Service (EEAS) stressed that the terrorist group Islamic State-Khorasan (ISIS-K, banned in Russia), which took full responsibility for the attack, should be brought to justice and noted that the human rights of all Afghan citizens, including the right to life and the rights of ethnic and religious minorities, must be respected and most importantly protected.

On Friday, a bomb exploded at a Shia mosque where a Friday prayer was taking place in Afghanistan's province of Kunduz. Eyewitnesses told Sputnik that the death toll from the blast surpassed 100 and that around 20 people were injured. Local media reported that the blast killed 60 people and injured over 100. A local health department source told Sputnik on Saturday that 46 people died in the attack, while 143 others were injured.

