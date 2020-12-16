UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNSC Calls On Libyan Parties To Redouble Efforts On Political Dialogue - President

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 01:20 AM

UNSC Calls on Libyan Parties to Redouble Efforts on Political Dialogue - President

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) The UN Security Council calls on the parties to the conflict in Libya to redouble their efforts on the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum to reach stability in the North African country, South African Ambassador to the United Nations Jerry Matjila said in a statement on Tuesday.

The United Nations-led forum took place in Tunisia from November 7-15. The reached agreements built upon a countrywide and permanent ceasefire deal concluded in Geneva on October 23.

"The members of the Security Council emphasized that a successful political process was essential for the stability and future prosperity of Libya and noted the progress made by the Libyan Political Forum, so far. They call for a redoubled effort by the Libyan participants," Matjila, who presides with the UN Security Council in December, said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the UN Security Council held a meeting behind closed doors during which UN Acting Special Envoy for Libya Stephanie Williams updated the member states on the status of the negotiations for a new Libyan constitution.

The UN Security Council stressed the importance of a credible and effective Libyan ceasefire monitoring mechanism and noted it anticipates a report by the UN chief, Antonio Guterres, on the proposal for such a mechanism under the United Nations' auspices, Matjila said.

Libya has plunged into a military conflict between two warring governments since the ouster and assassination of the country's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, with the Government of National Accord and the Libyan National Army controlling the western and eastern parts of the country, respectively.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Progress Geneva Tunisia Libya October November December From Government

Recent Stories

30 startup social ventures launched through Ma’a ..

1 hour ago

Fed joins world central banks fighting climate cha ..

2 hours ago

Norway okays giant North Sea carbon storage projec ..

2 hours ago

UAE ranks first in Arab World in Human Development ..

2 hours ago

UAE ranks 18th globally in UNDP Human Development ..

2 hours ago

PTI came to power to eliminate corruption: Dr Fird ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.