UNSC Calls on Libyan Parties to Redouble Efforts on Political Dialogue - President

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) The UN Security Council calls on the parties to the conflict in Libya to redouble their efforts on the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum to reach stability in the North African country, South African Ambassador to the United Nations Jerry Matjila said in a statement on Tuesday.

The United Nations-led forum took place in Tunisia from November 7-15. The reached agreements built upon a countrywide and permanent ceasefire deal concluded in Geneva on October 23.

"The members of the Security Council emphasized that a successful political process was essential for the stability and future prosperity of Libya and noted the progress made by the Libyan Political Forum, so far. They call for a redoubled effort by the Libyan participants," Matjila, who presides with the UN Security Council in December, said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the UN Security Council held a meeting behind closed doors during which UN Acting Special Envoy for Libya Stephanie Williams updated the member states on the status of the negotiations for a new Libyan constitution.

The UN Security Council stressed the importance of a credible and effective Libyan ceasefire monitoring mechanism and noted it anticipates a report by the UN chief, Antonio Guterres, on the proposal for such a mechanism under the United Nations' auspices, Matjila said.

Libya has plunged into a military conflict between two warring governments since the ouster and assassination of the country's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, with the Government of National Accord and the Libyan National Army controlling the western and eastern parts of the country, respectively.