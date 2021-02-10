UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 02:10 AM

UNSC Calls on Somalia's Leaders to Resume Dialogue, Hold Election as Soon as Possible

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) The UN Security Council urged Somalia's leaders to re-engage in dialogue with an objective to hold the general elections as soon as possible, the President of the Security Council, UK Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Barbara Woodward, said in a statement .

Earlier, Somali opposition leaders announced they no longer recognized President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, also known as Farmaajo, after his term expired on Sunday and no progress was made about an election call.

"The members of the Security Council called for Somalia's leaders to resume their dialogue urgently and work together in the interests of the people of Somalia to reach consensus on the arrangements for the conduct of inclusive elections, with a view to holding them as soon as possible," Woodward said Tuesay following closed consultations on the situation in the country.

The elections, initially scheduled for 2020, were repeatedly delayed for a number of reasons, including the COVID-19 pandemic and hostilities with terrorists from the al-Shabaab militant group, linked to al-Qaeda (terrorist organization, banned in Russia).

