(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) The UN Security Council issued a statement that called for the reversal of Turkey's decision to re-open a coastline area in the town of Varosha on Cyprus.

Earlier on Friday, the UN Security Council convened at the request of the United Kingdom closed consultations after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that the coastline of Varosha would be reopened.

"The Security Council expresses its deep concern regarding the announcement in Ankara on 6 October to open the coastline of Varosha and calls for the reversal of this course of action, and for the avoidance of any unilateral actions that could raise tensions on the island," the statement said.