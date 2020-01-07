UrduPoint.com
UNSC Calls To Comply With Arms Embargo, Halt Foreign Interference In Libya - President

Tue 07th January 2020

UNSC Calls to Comply with Arms Embargo, Halt Foreign Interference in Libya - President

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) The United Nations Security Council reaffirmed the need to comply with the arms embargo in Libya and to halt foreign interference in the ongoing conflict, the council's curent president Vietnanese Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dang Dinh Quy said in a statement on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, the members of the Security Council gathered for closed consultations to discuss the situation in Libya.

"The members of the council are concerned with the escalations in the last few days.

The council reiterates the need to comply with the arms embargo and to seize foreign interference," Quy, who presides over the Security Council for the current month, said following the consultations.

Quy added that the council expressed its support to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and his Special Representative for Libya Ghassan Salame, as well as other international actors, for their efforts to find a political solution to the situation in the country.

