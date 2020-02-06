UNSC Cannot Agree on Draft Measure Endorsing Berlin Summit on Libya After Russia Objects

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) The UN Security Council was not able to agree on a draft resolution on Libyan settlement by securing the results of the Berlin conference after Russia did not support some the measure's provisions.

On Wednesday, the draft resolution was put under silence - a procedure under which the document was circulated among the members of the UN Security Council with a deadline of 2:00 p.m. (EDT) for raising objections and proposing amendments. In absence of any objections, the draft would have become final.

The text of the document, seen by Sputnik, expressed concern "over the growing involvement of mercenaries in Libya." According to a diplomatic source at the United Nations, Russia has been opposed to mentioning mercenaries in the draft resolution.

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said the text of the draft resolution failed to reflect Moscow's position on the situation in Libya.

"This resolution does not take into account our concerns," Nebenzia said, adding that there were few sections of the document that Russia could not agree with.

"We decided to continue our discussions on that resolution."

UN Security Council President Marc Pecsteen de Buytswerve said he expects the UN Security Council members to reach a consensus on the text of the draft resolution soon.

"I think we had a useful exchange on the current state of the negotiations on the text. My own feeling is that we are close, but there are still some efforts that are required," de Buytswerve said. "As president, I called for all delegations to show flexibility in order to get to an agreement."

The draft also endorses the conclusions of the Berlin conference's final communique and condemns the recent increase in violence in Libya.

On January 19, Berlin hosted an international conference on Libyan reconciliation that was attended by 16 states and entities, including Russia, Turkey and the United States. The conference resulted in a joint communique in which the signatories pledged to refrain aiding either of the warring parties and to observe the arms embargo on Libya.