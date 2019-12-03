UrduPoint.com
UNSC Concerned At Escalation Of Violence In Libya, Calls For Ceasefire - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) The members of the United Nations Security Council said in a statement on Monday that they are seriously concerned about the recent escalation of hostilities in Libya and called on all parties to lower tensions and commit to a ceasefire.

"The Members of the Security Council expressed their deep concern at the recent escalation of violence in Libya," the statement said. "The Members of the Security Council stressed the need for all parties urgently to de-escalate the situation and to commit to a ceasefire."

The states within the council added in the statement that they welcomed the support from the international community for UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya Ghassan Salame's three-step proposal to resolve the conflict in the North African country.

In July, Salame said that settling the conflict in Libya would require a three-part plan that envisages establishing a truce between the warring parties, followed by a high-level international conference and then a meeting among Libyan stakeholders.

The member states also expressed their concern at the reported by Salame breaches of the arms embargo and the growth of mercenaries.

Libya has suffered from unrest since 2011, when its long-time leader, Muammar Gaddafi, was overthrown and killed. The country is still split between two rival governments, with the HoR supported by Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) governing the country's east, and the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) ruling in the west. Since early April, the LNA has been engaged in an offensive to gain control over Tripoli. The GNA has been waging a counteroffensive to prevent the LNA from capturing the city.

