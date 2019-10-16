The United Nations Security Council adopted a unanimous statement warning that Turkey's military operation in northern Syria could lead to the dispersion of terrorists and further harm to the humanitarian situation in the area, the council's current president South African Ambassador Jerry Matjila said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) The United Nations Security Council adopted a unanimous statement warning that Turkey 's military operation in northern Syria could lead to the dispersion of terrorists and further harm to the humanitarian situation in the area, the council's current president South African Ambassador Jerry Matjila said on Wednesday.

"The council expressed deep concern over the risk of dispersion of terrorists from UN designated groups and our also very concern over the risk of a further deterioration of humanitarian situation in Syria," Matjila told reporters.