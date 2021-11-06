UrduPoint.com

UNSC Concerned By Hostilities In Ethiopia, Urges All Sides To Cease Fire - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 22 minutes ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 01:10 AM

UNSC Concerned By Hostilities in Ethiopia, Urges All Sides to Cease Fire - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2021) The UN Security Council issued a statement on Friday in which it expressed concern about the escalation of fighting in northern Ethiopia and called on all sides to negotiate a lasting ceasefire.

"The members of the Security Council expressed deep concern about the expansion and intensification of military clashes in northern Ethiopia," the statement said. "They further called to put an end to hostilities and to negotiate a lasting ceasefire, and for the creation of conditions for the start of an inclusive Ethiopian national dialogue to resolve the crisis and create the foundation for peace and stability through the country."

