UNSC Concerned by Restrictions on Mission Overseeing Hudaydah Deal in Yemen - US Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) The members of the UN Security Council expressed concern over the movement restrictions imposed on the UN Mission to Support the Hudaydah Agreement (UNMHA) in Yemen and urged relevant actors to immediately redress the limitations, US Acting Deputy Representative to the United Nations Cherith Norman told reporters on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Security Council held a closed meeting on Yemen, during which it was briefed by UN Under-Secretary for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock and Chair of the Redeployment Coordination Committee and Head of the UNMHA Lieutenant General Abhijit Guha on the situation in the middle Eastern country.

"The members of the Security Council also noted the concern of freedom of movement restrictions with UNMHA and other UN staff and called for them to be redressed as a matter of urgency," Chalet, whose country presides over the council in December, said.

In November, UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths said before the Security Council that UNMHA plays a vital role in supporting the warring parties in terms of the implementation of the Hudaydah Agreement.

Yet, he added, the increasing number of restrictions imposed by Yemen's leaders on the movement of the mission's personnel within the city not only impede daily operations but also threaten the implementation of the UNMHA mandate.

The armed conflict in Yemen between the government forces and Houthi rebels has been ongoing since 2015. The former is backed by a military coalition of Arab countries led by Saudi Arabia. During UN-led consultations in Sweden in December 2018, the parties agreed to a ceasefire in the port city of Al Hudaydah, an exchange of prisoners and establishment of humanitarian corridors in the area.