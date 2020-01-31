UNSC Concerned by Violence Escalation in Yemen, Calls for Ceasefire - Statement

(@imziishan)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The UN Security Council said in a statement it is seriously concerned about the fighting escalation in Yemen between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

"The members of the Security Council expressed their serious concern at the significant escalation of violence in Nehm and Al Jawf and its impact on civilians, thousands of whom had been displaced in recent days," the statement said on Thursday. "They called for an immediate cessation of these hostilities, which posed a threat to the political process, and for a return to de-escalation efforts."

On Sunday, medical staff at a hospital in the northeast of Yemen said that a missile attack on an army camp killed 80 people - including 24 soldiers - and injured dozens.

The government forces responded by also killing dozens of Houthi rebels in the capital Sanaa.

The members of the Security Council in the statement also called on the rival parties to immediately stop all intimidation of humanitarian workers and to facilitate access for humanitarian action, particularly in the north of Yemen.

Prior to the current increase in fighting, the middle Eastern country had been witnessing a noticeable reduction of violence. According to UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths, the air war in Yemen had reduced by 80 percent in recent months.