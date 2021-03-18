UrduPoint.com
Thu 18th March 2021 | 09:32 PM

UNSC Concerned Terrorists May Exploit Lack of Progress in Yemen Peace Process - Statement

The UN Security Council said in a statement on Thursday that it is concerned the lack of progress in the Yemen peace process could be exploited by terrorists

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) The UN Security Council said in a statement on Thursday that it is concerned the lack of progress in the Yemen peace process could be exploited by terrorists.

"[The Members of the UN Security Council] expressed concern that a lack of progress in the peace process could be exploited by terrorists in Yemen," the statement said.

The UN Security Council condemned the Houthis' escalation in the Marib governorate that "threatens efforts to secure a political settlement" and cross-border attacks against Saudi Arabia and stressed the need for de-escalation by all.

