Open Menu

UNSC Condemns Effort To 'Unconstitutionally' Change Niger's Government - Statement

Muhammad Irfan Published July 29, 2023 | 03:40 AM

UNSC Condemns Effort to 'Unconstitutionally' Change Niger's Government - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) The UN Security Council in a statement condemned attempts to illegally change the government of Niger and called for the immediate release of President Mohamed Bazoum.

"The members of the Security Council strongly condemned the efforts to unconstitutionally change the legitimate government of the Republic of Niger on 26 July 2023," the release said on Friday.

"The members of the Security Council called for the immediate and unconditional release of the democratically elected President of the Republic, H.E Mohammed Bazoum, and underscored the need to protect him, his family and members of his government."

Earlier this week, members of the Tchiani-headed presidential guard said in a statement broadcast on national television that they had overthrown Bazoum, closed borders and imposed a curfew in the country "until further notice."

Related Topics

United Nations Niger July Family TV Government

Recent Stories

UAE President receives condolences from world lead ..

UAE President receives condolences from world leaders on passing of Saeed bin Za ..

3 hours ago
 UAE President receives further condolences on pass ..

UAE President receives further condolences on passing of Saeed bin Zayed

4 hours ago
 US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pu ..

US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pursue Public Disclosures - Lett ..

4 hours ago
 Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Hel ..

Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Helps to Stabilize Energy Market

4 hours ago
 Main Zul Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Have ..

Main Zul Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Haveli

4 hours ago
 Russia Stands for Libya's Sovereignty, Territorial ..

Russia Stands for Libya's Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity - Putin

4 hours ago
US May Cease Security, Other Cooperation With Nige ..

US May Cease Security, Other Cooperation With Niger Due to Military Takeover - K ..

4 hours ago
 Stocks push higher as inflation eases

Stocks push higher as inflation eases

4 hours ago
 WFP Not in Talks With Russia About Free Grain Deli ..

WFP Not in Talks With Russia About Free Grain Deliveries - Official

4 hours ago
 IMF paves way to disburse $7.5bn to Argentina in ' ..

IMF paves way to disburse $7.5bn to Argentina in 'challenging' backdrop

4 hours ago
 Islamic Countries to Give Joint Response to Quran ..

Islamic Countries to Give Joint Response to Quran Desecration in Europe - Turkis ..

4 hours ago
 Rain likely at scattered places

Rain likely at scattered places

4 hours ago

More Stories From World