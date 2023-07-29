UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) The UN Security Council in a statement condemned attempts to illegally change the government of Niger and called for the immediate release of President Mohamed Bazoum.

"The members of the Security Council strongly condemned the efforts to unconstitutionally change the legitimate government of the Republic of Niger on 26 July 2023," the release said on Friday.

"The members of the Security Council called for the immediate and unconditional release of the democratically elected President of the Republic, H.E Mohammed Bazoum, and underscored the need to protect him, his family and members of his government."

Earlier this week, members of the Tchiani-headed presidential guard said in a statement broadcast on national television that they had overthrown Bazoum, closed borders and imposed a curfew in the country "until further notice."