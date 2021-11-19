UrduPoint.com

UNSC Condemns Houthi Seizure Of Former US Embassy In Sanaa, Urges Group To Leave Facility

Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 02:40 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) The UN Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the seizure of the former US Embassy in Yemen's Sanaa by the Houthis and urged the group to immediately leave the diplomatic facility.

"The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the very recent and ongoing seizure of and intrusion into the compound formerly used as the US Embassy in Sanaa, Yemen, by the Houthis, during which dozens of local employees were detained," the Council said in a statement on Thursday.

"The members of the Security Council called for an immediate withdrawal of all Houthi elements from the premises."

The Security Council also called on the Houthis to immediately release all those who remain in detention.

Earlier in the week, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said two UN employees from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization were detained in Sanaa by Houthis who did not provide any explanation for their arrests.

