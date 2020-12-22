UNSC Condemns in 'Strongest Terms' CAR Peace Agreement Breaches, Violence - President

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) The UN Security Council expressed its strong condemnation of the violations of the peace agreement in the Central African Republic (CAR) and called on all actors to urgently end hostilities, South African Ambassador to the United Nations Jerry Matjila said in a statement on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Security Council discussed the recent developments in the CAR, where authorities accused former President Francois Bozize, who served as the country's head of state from 2003-2013 and was overthrown in a military uprising, of plotting a coup d'etat amid the escalation of internal tensions ahead of the national elections scheduled for December 27.

"The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms violations of the peace agreement and violence perpetrated by armed groups and other militia," Matjila, who presides over the council in December, said.

"The members of the Security Council called on all actors to urgently cease hostile actions and work towards ensuring conditions conducive to the holding of the upcoming elections."

The Security Council also called for the elections to be held in full respect of the constitutional timelines and condemned all attempts to conduct the car to a new political transition, violating the country's constitution, Matjila added.

The CAR has labored under a drawn-out struggle since a coup in 2013. Much of the fighting in recent years has been between Muslim-majority Seleka and Christian Anti-Balaka militias.

In February 2019, CAR President Faustin-Archange Touadera and leaders of 14 armed groups signed the peace agreement to cease hostilities.