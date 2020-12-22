UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNSC Condemns In 'Strongest Terms' CAR Peace Agreement Breaches, Violence - President

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 12:50 AM

UNSC Condemns in 'Strongest Terms' CAR Peace Agreement Breaches, Violence - President

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) The UN Security Council expressed its strong condemnation of the violations of the peace agreement in the Central African Republic (CAR) and called on all actors to urgently end hostilities, South African Ambassador to the United Nations Jerry Matjila said in a statement on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Security Council discussed the recent developments in the CAR, where authorities accused former President Francois Bozize, who served as the country's head of state from 2003-2013 and was overthrown in a military uprising, of plotting a coup d'etat amid the escalation of internal tensions ahead of the national elections scheduled for December 27.

"The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms violations of the peace agreement and violence perpetrated by armed groups and other militia," Matjila, who presides over the council in December, said.

"The members of the Security Council called on all actors to urgently cease hostile actions and work towards ensuring conditions conducive to the holding of the upcoming elections."

The Security Council also called for the elections to be held in full respect of the constitutional timelines and condemned all attempts to conduct the car to a new political transition, violating the country's constitution, Matjila added.

The CAR has labored under a drawn-out struggle since a coup in 2013. Much of the fighting in recent years has been between Muslim-majority Seleka and Christian Anti-Balaka militias.

In February 2019, CAR President Faustin-Archange Touadera and leaders of 14 armed groups signed the peace agreement to cease hostilities.

Related Topics

United Nations Condemnation Car Central African Republic February December 2019 Christian All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways suspends flights to Saudi Arabia, M ..

51 minutes ago

Sharjah accredited as &#039;standard emirate for i ..

2 hours ago

Etihad Airways updates travel rules for passengers ..

2 hours ago

Board of Directors of UAE Banks Federation approve ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution on Board of ..

4 hours ago

NIMR celebrates 20th anniversary as leading milita ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.