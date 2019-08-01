UrduPoint.com
UNSC Condemns Recent Terrorist Attack In Nigeria

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 02:27 PM

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Wednesday condemned "in the strongest possible terms" the recent terrorist attack in northeastern Nigeria that claimed at least 65 lives

United Nations, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Wednesday condemned "in the strongest possible terms" the recent terrorist attack in northeastern Nigeria that claimed at least 65 lives.

In a press statement, the 15 members of the council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the people and government of the western African country.

The UNSC commended the efforts of countries in the region, including through the Multinational Joint Task Force, to effectively combat terrorism, and encouraged further progress in this endeavor.

The council members reaffirmed that acts of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitute one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

They underlined the need to bring perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these acts of terrorism to justice, and urged all states to cooperate with the government of Nigeria and all other relevant authorities in this regard.

They reaffirmed the need for all states to combat threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist attacks.

On July 27, Boko Haram militants attacked mourners returning from a funeral in Nigeria's northeastern state of Borno, killing at least 65 people.

In 2009, Boko Haram militants launched an insurgency with the goal of establishing an Islamic caliphate in northern Nigeria. The resulting conflict has claimed over 27,000 lives.

