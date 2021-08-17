UNSC Currently Not Discussing Excluding Taliban From Terrorist List - Source

The UN Security Council is presently having no discussions of possible exclusion of the Taliban (banned in Russia) from the terrorist list, a source in the Security Council told Sputnik on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The UN Security Council is presently having no discussions of possible exclusion of the Taliban (banned in Russia) from the terrorist list, a source in the Security Council told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"There are no such talks so far," the source said.

"The Security Council is closely following the situation in Afghanistan. At this stage, we continue to assume that it is important of observing Security Council Resolution 2513. Any steps of the Security Council will be discussed additionally, taking into account the further development of the situation in the country."