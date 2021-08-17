UrduPoint.com

UNSC Currently Not Discussing Excluding Taliban From Terrorist List - Source

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 11:54 PM

UNSC Currently Not Discussing Excluding Taliban From Terrorist List - Source

The UN Security Council is presently having no discussions of possible exclusion of the Taliban (banned in Russia) from the terrorist list, a source in the Security Council told Sputnik on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The UN Security Council is presently having no discussions of possible exclusion of the Taliban (banned in Russia) from the terrorist list, a source in the Security Council told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"There are no such talks so far," the source said.

"The Security Council is closely following the situation in Afghanistan. At this stage, we continue to assume that it is important of observing Security Council Resolution 2513. Any steps of the Security Council will be discussed additionally, taking into account the further development of the situation in the country."

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Resolution United Nations Russia From

Recent Stories

Jubilant Jakobsen caps comeback with stage four vi ..

Jubilant Jakobsen caps comeback with stage four victory at Vuelta

2 minutes ago
 Better curriculum in Sindh, no need of adopting un ..

Better curriculum in Sindh, no need of adopting unified syllabus: Chief Minister ..

2 minutes ago
 Taliban Mostly The Same as 20 Years Ago But With B ..

Taliban Mostly The Same as 20 Years Ago But With Better English - Borrell

2 minutes ago
 Bordeaux's Kalu to resume training after mid-match ..

Bordeaux's Kalu to resume training after mid-match collapse

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan keen to strengthen bilateral ties with No ..

Pakistan keen to strengthen bilateral ties with Norway: Foreign Secy

25 minutes ago
 Four in ten will switch retailers if there are del ..

Four in ten will switch retailers if there are delays in online transaction, say ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.