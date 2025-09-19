UNSC Decides Not To Lift Iran Sanctions, But Still Time To Agree On Delaying
Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2025 | 10:20 PM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The UN Security Council Friday voted not to permanently lift economic sanctions on Iran over its nuclear programme, an economic blow that Tehran claims is “politically motivated”.
But Iran and key European powers still have eight days to try and agree to a delay.
The 15-member Council was required to vote on the draft resolution on Friday after Britain, France and Germany -- known as E-3 -- launched a 30-day process on August 28 to reimpose U.N. sanctions, accusing Iran of failing to abide by a 2015 deal with world powers that aimed to prevent it from developing a nuclear weapon.
Tehran has consistently denied having any such intention.
The resolution fell as only four countries -- Pakistan, Russia, China and Algeria -- voted to stop the sanctions from being reintroduced, while nine UNSC members voted against sanctions relief. Two countries abstained.
Iranian officials have accused the European trio of abusing the dispute mechanism contained in the 2015 Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), which allows for the application of sanctions under a “snapback mechanism”.
“What Europeans are doing is politically biased and politically motivated … They are wrong on different levels by trying to misuse the mechanism embedded in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA),” Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh said.
The Europeans offered to delay the snapback for up to six months if Iran restored access for UN nuclear inspectors and engaged in talks with the US.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran had presented a “reasonable and actionable plan” and insisted Iran remains committed to the NPT.
But the E3 accuse Tehran of breaching their nuclear commitments, including by building up a uranium stockpile of more than 40 times the level permitted under the JCPOA. The UN’s nuclear watchdog board also ruled back in June that Iran was not respecting international nuclear safeguards.
Recent Stories
UAE defeat Qatar in Gulf Padel Championship
UAE’s strong presence at Expo Osaka reflects its global standing: UAE Pavilion ..
UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka conducts workshop on traditional crafts
Hazza bin Zayed reviews progress of UAE National Railway Network project in Al A ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak honours healthcare institutions at Golden Initiative Awards
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets members of Japanese Parliament, UAE–Japan Soci ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Rashid Villages’ to immortalise humanitarian l ..
AD Ports Group breaks ground on Noatum Ports Luanda Terminal
UAE leads 'Dubai Strategy', assumes chairmanship of UPU Council of Administratio ..
Flydubai grows its presence in Romania
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka
UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India-UAE CEPA
More Stories From World
-
UNSC decides not to lift Iran sanctions, but still time to agree on delaying1 minute ago
-
President Zardari attends banquet hosted by Vice Governor of Xinjiang21 minutes ago
-
President Asif Zardari departs from Urumqi to Kashgar7 hours ago
-
Pakistan showcases textile excellence at Texworld 2025 Summer Show12 hours ago
-
Climate change wreaking havoc on world’s water cycle: 'From drought to deluge' -- UN22 hours ago
-
PM strongly condemns bomb blast in Chaman23 hours ago
-
Media cooperation dialogue on Belt & Road held in Kunming China23 hours ago
-
PM hails security forces' successful Khuzdar operation against Fitna-ul-Hindustan1 day ago
-
President Zardari meets Communist Party Secretary of Xinjiang1 day ago
-
Saudi landmarks lit with Pakistan, Saudi flags to mark strategic defense pact1 day ago
-
President Zardari visits Xinjiang Islamic Institute in Ürümqi, appreciates services for Muslims1 day ago
-
President Zardari visits Urban Operations and Management Centre in Urumqi1 day ago