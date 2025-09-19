UNSC decides not to lift Iran sanctions, but still time to agree on delaying

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The UN Security Council Friday voted not to permanently lift economic sanctions on Iran over its nuclear programme, an economic blow that Tehran claims is “politically motivated”.

But Iran and key European powers still have eight days to try and agree to a delay.

The 15-member Council was required to vote on the draft resolution on Friday after Britain, France and Germany -- known as E-3 -- launched a 30-day process on August 28 to reimpose U.N. sanctions, accusing Iran of failing to abide by a 2015 deal with world powers that aimed to prevent it from developing a nuclear weapon.

Tehran has consistently denied having any such intention.

The resolution fell as only four countries -- Pakistan, Russia, China and Algeria -- voted to stop the sanctions from being reintroduced, while nine UNSC members voted against sanctions relief. Two countries abstained.

Iranian officials have accused the European trio of abusing the dispute mechanism contained in the 2015 Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), which allows for the application of sanctions under a “snapback mechanism”.

“What Europeans are doing is politically biased and politically motivated … They are wrong on different levels by trying to misuse the mechanism embedded in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA),” Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

The Europeans offered to delay the snapback for up to six months if Iran restored access for UN nuclear inspectors and engaged in talks with the US.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran had presented a “reasonable and actionable plan” and insisted Iran remains committed to the NPT.

But the E3 accuse Tehran of breaching their nuclear commitments, including by building up a uranium stockpile of more than 40 times the level permitted under the JCPOA. The UN’s nuclear watchdog board also ruled back in June that Iran was not respecting international nuclear safeguards.