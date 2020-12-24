UrduPoint.com
UNSC Decides To Redeploy 2 Military Units, 2 Helicopters From S. Sudan To CAR - Spokesman

UNSC Decides to Redeploy 2 Military Units, 2 Helicopters from S. Sudan to CAR - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) The UN Security Council has approved the temporary redeployment for two months of two infantry companies and two military helicopters from the UN Mission in South Sudan into the Central African Republic experiencing the escalation of tensions ahead of the general elections on December 27, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"The UN Security Council on December 23 approved a proposal by the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for the temporary redeployment for two-months-period of two infantry companies and two military utility helicopters from the UN mission in South Sudan to assist the UN peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic, [CAR]" Dujarric said. "This is to reinforce the operational capabilities of the peacekeeping mission in the car during this electoral context."

