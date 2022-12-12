(@FahadShabbir)

The UN Security Council decisions on scaling down the activities of the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT) have not been implemented, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Gennady Kuzmin said on Monday.

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) The UN Security Council decisions on scaling down the activities of the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT) have not been implemented, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Gennady Kuzmin said on Monday.

"The Security Council decisions, including those pertaining to drawing down the activities of the tribunal (IRMCT), have not been implemented," Kuzmin said during a meeting of the UN Security Council.

The Russian diplomat pointed out that the mechanism has been deliberately dragging out cases, continuing to fulfill functions not within its mandate and seeking to artificially extend its existence.

However, Kuzmin expressed hope that the new IRMCT leadership will change the entity's existing approach.

The IRMCT was established by the UN Security Council in 2015 as an international court aimed at completing the remaining work of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia and the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, after those two tribunals finished their respective mandates.