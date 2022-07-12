UrduPoint.com

UNSC Delegations Reach Deal To Extend Syria Cross-Border Aid Mechanism - Polyanskiy

Sumaira FH Published July 12, 2022 | 12:20 AM

UNSC Delegations Reach Deal to Extend Syria Cross-Border Aid Mechanism - Polyanskiy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) UN Security Council delegations have reached a deal to extend the Syria cross-border aid mechanism, Russian deputy envoy the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Monday.

"It has just been reached (an agreement on the extension of the mechanism). The voting will be either tonight or tomorrow morning. The meeting has not yet been scheduled," he said.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Russia Agreement

