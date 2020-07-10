UNSC Draft on Syria Cross-Border Aid for 6 Months Via 2 Points Fails to Pass - President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) The UN Security Council resolution, submitted by Germany and Belgium, seeking to authorize the extension of the cross-border aid delivery mechanism in northwest Syria through two crossings from Turkey for six months has been vetoed by permanent member states, UN Security Council President Christoph Heusgen said on Friday.

According to a diplomatic source at the United Nations, Russia and China used their veto powers to block the resolution. The current mandate of the delivery mechanism expires Friday midnight.

"The result of the voting is as follows: 13 votes in favor, two votes against, no abstentions. The draft resolution has not been adopted, owing to the negative vote of two permanent members of the council," Heusgen said.