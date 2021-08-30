UrduPoint.com

UNSC Draft Resolution 'Expects' Taliban To Allow Afghans, Foreigners To Leave Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi 17 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 10:50 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) The UN Security Council will vote later on Monday on a resolution by France, the United Kingdom and the United States that expects the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) to allow Afghan citizens and foreigners to safely leave the country.

The resolution, obtained by Sputnik, "expects that the Taliban will adhere to...

commitments, including regarding the safe, secure, and orderly departure from Afghanistan of Afghans and all foreign nationals."

On August 27, the Taliban stated that Afghans will be able to travel and may leave Afghanistan anytime they want, including through the Kabul airport, with no one preventing them from traveling.

The resolution also notes the "dangerous security situation" around the airport and calls on the relevant parties to work with international partners to strengthen security.

