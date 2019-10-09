UrduPoint.com
UNSC EU Members Seek Discussion On Turkish Operation In Syria Thursday - Belgian Envoy

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 09:06 PM

UNSC EU Members Seek Discussion on Turkish Operation in Syria Thursday - Belgian Envoy

The United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland and Belgium will request the UN Security Council to convene a meeting on Thursday morning to discuss the Turkish military operation in the north of Syria, Belgian Ambassador to the United Nations Marc Pecsteen de Buytswerve told reporters

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) The United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland and Belgium will request the UN Security Council to convene a meeting on Thursday morning to discuss the Turkish military operation in the north of Syria, Belgian Ambassador to the United Nations Marc Pecsteen de Buytswerve told reporters.

"The EU5 [France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Poland and Belgium] will ask the meeting probably tomorrow morning," Buytswerve said on Wednesday.

