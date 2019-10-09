UNSC EU Members Seek Discussion On Turkish Operation In Syria Thursday - Belgian Envoy
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 09:06 PM
The United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland and Belgium will request the UN Security Council to convene a meeting on Thursday morning to discuss the Turkish military operation in the north of Syria, Belgian Ambassador to the United Nations Marc Pecsteen de Buytswerve told reporters
"The EU5 [France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Poland and Belgium] will ask the meeting probably tomorrow morning," Buytswerve said on Wednesday.