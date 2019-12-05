UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) The European members of the United Nations Security Council condemned North Korea's latest missile tests and threats to countries in the region and beyond, the six countries said in a joint statement read out by Polish Ambassador to the UN Joanna Wronecka on Wednesday.

The statement from Belgium, France, Germany, Poland, the United Kingdom, and incoming member Estonia comes after North Korea conducted new missile tests on November 28 and warned the United States to prepare for a "Christmas gift."

"We also condemn the recent threats made by the DPRK [Democratic People's Republic of Korea] to partners in the region and beyond," the joint EU statement said.

She added that the European countries within the council expressed their deep concern over the most recent ballistic missile tests conducted by North Korea in November, stressing that these actions undermine regional and international security and stability and violate relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Earlier on Wednesday, the members of the council met behind closed doors to discuss the missile launches conducted on the Korean Peninsula.

North Korea is believed to have fired two short-range projectiles from a super-size multiple rocket launcher on November 28. The projectiles flew about 380 kilometers (236 miles) at a maximum altitude of 97 kilometers before plunging into the sea off North Korea's eastern coast. North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, was reportedly satisfied with the results of the launch, whose goal was to check the combat applicability of the super-large multiple rocket launcher.

"The DPRK has conducted 13 sets of ballistic missile launches since May, and continued to operate its nuclear program," Wronecka said. "We condemn these provocative actions."

The diplomat also urged North Korea to engage in good-faith negotiations with the United States aimed at denuclearization and called on the Security Council to continue to "strictly" enforce sanctions imposed on the country.

On Tuesday, North Korea's vice foreign minister, Ri Thae Song, said that the dialogue on denuclearization promoted by Washington was no more than a "foolish trick" being used in favor of the political situation in the United States and warned of a "Christmas gift."