UNSC Experts to Discuss Russia-China Resolution on North Korea Tuesday - UK Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) UN Security Council experts will discuss later on Tuesday a draft resolution that calls for lifting of some of the sanctions imposed on North Korea, United Kingdom Ambassador to the United Nations Karen Pierce told Sputnik.

On Monday, Russia and China submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council that calls for easing some of the sanctions imposed in North Korea.

"There is a meeting of [UN Security Council] experts on it this afternoon," Pierce said.