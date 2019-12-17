UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNSC Experts To Discuss Russia-China Resolution On North Korea Tuesday - UK Envoy

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 10:20 PM

UNSC Experts to Discuss Russia-China Resolution on North Korea Tuesday - UK Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) UN Security Council experts will discuss later on Tuesday a draft resolution that calls for lifting of some of the sanctions imposed on North Korea, United Kingdom Ambassador to the United Nations Karen Pierce told Sputnik.

On Monday, Russia and China submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council that calls for easing some of the sanctions imposed in North Korea.

"There is a meeting of [UN Security Council] experts on it this afternoon," Pierce said.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Russia China United Kingdom North Korea

Recent Stories

Youth can promote good image of country through so ..

6 minutes ago

Illegal furniture workshops sealed

6 minutes ago

Supreme Court issues notice to Sindh government on ..

6 minutes ago

Foolproof security of churches ordered: Shoaib Das ..

6 minutes ago

National Assembly to hold dialogue on role of Parl ..

6 minutes ago

Cannabis possession case; Accused sent on judicial ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.