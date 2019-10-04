UrduPoint.com
UNSC Extends Authorization To Check Ships Off Libya To Stop Migrant Smuggling - President

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) The UN Security Council on Thursday unanimously agreed to adopt a resolution renewing the authorization for member states to inspect vessels in international waters off the coast of Libya for 12 more months suspected of migrant smuggling , South African Ambassador to the United Nations Jerry Matthews Matjila said on Thursday.

"The result of the voting is as follows: The draft resolution received 15 votes in favor. The draft resolution has been adopted unanimously," Matjila, who presides over the UN Security Council during the month of October, said.

The text of the resolution, prepared by the United Kingdom, condemns acts of migrant smuggling that destabilize the prospects for a settlement in Libya and enables countries to examine vessels suspected of human trafficking until October 3, 2020.

In June, the UN Security Council decided to extend for one year the authorization for states to inspect boats off Libya's coast when they have reasonable grounds to believe that the vessels violate the arms embargo imposed on that country.

In 2015, the UN Security Council for the first time adopted Resolution 2240 that authorized member states to confiscate vessels that were used for migrant smuggling or human trafficking from Libya.

Since the US- and EU-supported overthrow and murder of long-time Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, the country has been gripped by conflict and is now divided between two governments. Libya's eastern part is controlled by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) and the country's western part is governed by the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA).

In April, the LNA launched an offensive to retake Tripoli from the forces loyal to the GNA. The latter, in its turn, has launched a counteroffensive called Volcano of Rage.

