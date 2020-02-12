UrduPoint.com
UNSC Extends For 1 Year Panel Of Experts Mandate Monitoring Sanctions On Sudan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 03:10 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) The UN Security Council on Tuesday unanimously decided to extend for one more year the mandate of the Panel of Experts that is monitoring the arms embargo in Darfur.

The resolution, submitted by the United States, "decides to extend until 12 March 2021 the mandate of the Panel of Experts.

"

The resolution also requests the Panel of Experts to submit a final report on its findings and recommendations by January 13, 2021, and intends to review the mandate as well as take action regarding a further extension of its mandate no later than February 12, 2021.

The US Security Council established the Panel of Experts in 2005.

